All eyes will be on the Indian men’s hockey team who will face Belgium in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The Manpreet Singh-led side will be underdogs for the clash against the defending world champions, but will buoyed by the women’s team’s upset win over Australia in the quarter-final on Monday.

The men’s team have already created history by ensuring at least a top four finish after 41 years but they will look to make the feat even more special by reaching the final.

India’s wrestling campaign will also get underway on Tuesday with Sonam Malik in action in the Women’s freestyle 62kg Round of 16 encounter. India have won a medal in wrestling at each of the last three Olympics and 19-year-old Sonam would like to spring a surprise on the first day of Indian contention in the sport but has been handed a tough draw.

The day however will begin with athletics as India’s Annu Rani will be in action in women’s javelin throw qualification. The last event of the day will also be a track and field event with Tajinderpal Singh Toor set to compete in the Men’s Shot Put qualification event.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on day 11 below:

India at Tokyo 2020 - Day 11 schedule Start Time Sports Events Athlete Status 5:50 Athletics Wome's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A Annu Rani 7:00 Hockey Men's semi-final India vs Belgium Medal guaranteed with win. Loser to play for bronze 9:30 (Approx) Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg - 1/8 Final Sonam Malik 11:00 (Approx) Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg - 1/4 Final If Sonam Malik wins R16 15:30 (Approx) Wrestling Women's Freestyle 62kg - Semi-final If Sonam Malik wins QF Subject to qualification. Medal guaranteed with win. Loser to play for bronze 15:45 Athletics Men's Shot Put Qualification - Group A Tajinder Pal Singh Toor