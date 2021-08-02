Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in her first Olympics with a best throw of 63.70m in a rain-interrupted final at Tokyo 2020 on Monday.

The 25-year-old Kaur, who qualified for the final as second best on Saturday, was never in the running for a medal in the eight rounds of competition which was interrupted by rain for more than an hour.

She had a third round throw of 63.70m to finish in sixth position and equal 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Krishna Poonia’s performance in the 2012 London Olympics.

A farmer’s daughter at Punjab’s Kabarwala village, Kaur had raised hopes of India’s elusive athletics medal after finishing second in the qualification round on Saturday with a best throw of 64m.

American Valarie Allman took the gold with a first round throw of 68.98m while Kristin Pudenz (66.86m) of Germany and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (65.72m) of Cuba won the silver and bronze respectively.

Two-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia was fourth with a best throw of 65.01m.

