.@Neeraj_chopra1 made entering an Olympic final look so easy! 😲😱



Neeraj's FIRST attempt of 86.65m in his FIRST-EVER #Olympics was recorded as the highest in men's Group A, beating @jojo_javelin's 85.64m 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/U4eYHBVrjG