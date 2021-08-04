Tokyo Olympics Watch: How India’s Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final Chopra secured qualification for the javelin throw final with his first attempt of 86.65m. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago AFP .@Neeraj_chopra1 made entering an Olympic final look so easy! 😲😱Neeraj's FIRST attempt of 86.65m in his FIRST-EVER #Olympics was recorded as the highest in men's Group A, beating @jojo_javelin's 85.64m 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/U4eYHBVrjG— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Tokyo 2020 Olympics Javelin Throw Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments