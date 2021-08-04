Tokyo Olympics Watch: How India’s Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw final Chopra secured qualification for the javelin throw final with his first attempt of 86.65m. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP .@Neeraj_chopra1 made entering an Olympic final look so easy! 😲😱Neeraj's FIRST attempt of 86.65m in his FIRST-EVER #Olympics was recorded as the highest in men's Group A, beating @jojo_javelin's 85.64m 👏#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/U4eYHBVrjG— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Tokyo 2020 Olympics Javelin Throw Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments