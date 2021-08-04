Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won bronze medal in the women’s welterweight category at Tokyo Olympics after she went down 5-0 in the semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli.

The Indian, who was looking to become the first Indian boxer to reach an Olympic final, was no match to the reigning world champion.

After a unanimous decision in the first round, Lovlina bounced back and competed much better in the second round but the Turk was still able to land her punches on target as she won the second round.

The World No 1 also prevailed in the final round to win the contest 5-0 and proceed to the final.

Lovlina is just the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal.

The Assamese boxer overcame a tough draw to reach the semi-final beating World No 2 Chen Nien-Chin in the quarter-final after getting the better of World No 5 Nadine Apetz of Germany in the earlier round.

A winner of two World Championship medals, the 23-year-old Lovlina has now added an Olympic medal to her kitty.