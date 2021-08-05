The Indian women’s hockey team will look to make it two famous days back to back for the sport when they face Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff on Friday.

India lost to Argentina in the semi-final and will be looking to end their campaign on a high with their first-ever medal at the Olympics.

After a largely disappointing day for wrestlers on Thursday despite the silver medal for Ravi Dahiya, Indian fans will hope Bajrang Punia lives up to the expectations and pull himself into medal contention when he begins his campaign on Friday. He has avoided big guns early in the draw but in a category with many top wrestlers he will have to be wary of any threat.

Seema Bisla will also get her campaign underway in the women’s 50 category and she will hope to spring a surprise and become the first woman wrestler to win a medal at Tokyo 2020.

Golfer Aditi Ashok who’s tied second after the first two rounds of Women’s Individual Stroke Play Rounds will look to continue her impressive show in the third round on Friday and remain in contention before the final round day after.

Gurpreet Singh will begin the day for India in the 50km race walking event. Bhavana Jat and Priyanka will be in action in the women’s 20km race walk event later in the day.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian athletes on day 14:

