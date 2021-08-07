India at Tokyo 2020, day 15 live updates: All eyes on Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra
Coverage of what is set to be the final day of action for Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020.
Live updates
04.40 am: All those medal expectations... all those previews... all those pre-Olympics predictions... and here we are on what is set to be the final day of action for Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020 with a sense of excitement after a fortnight of a few highs and many lows. Will Tokyo be better than London? That was the question some of us had in our minds... and the fact that question could still be answered in the affirmative at the last day is a good thing, perhaps. And so we turn our attentions to Aditi Ashok, to Bajrang Punia, and to Neeraj Chopra with history on the line.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games... as we get ready to bring the curtains down on the greatest sporting show on earth that has been unlike anything we have seen before.