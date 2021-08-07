Aditi Ashok added another noteworthy fourth-place finish to India’s history at the Olympics, as the underdog world No 200 finished just outside medal contention in women’s golf at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, playing her second straight Olympics, had punched above her weight to remain in the top three for the bulk of the four-day competition in Tokyo, but a narrow miss means she ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.
On the final day, she carded a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round, which would have been enough had two other golfers not carded an incredible six-under. In the final round, she fired five birdies – on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes – against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th.
Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan’s Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (65). Inami and Ko competed in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners in which the former emerged triumphant.
