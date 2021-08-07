Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever athletics medal at the Olympics on Saturday, making history with a gold in men’s javelin throw at Tokyo.

The 23-year-old is only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, 13 years after Abhinav Bindra’s shooting gold at the Beijing Games.

Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra becomes India’s first-ever Olympics gold medallist in athletics

The moment the javelin left his hands, he celebrated by raising his hands – Chopra just knew he had thrown a potential winner.

One of the strongest hopes for India’s first track and field medal, Chopra was on song from the onset as his first throw of 87.03m immediately put him in pole position. His second was even better at 87.58m and decided the gold medal.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s gold-medal winning throw in men’s javelin throw final at Tokyo Olympics

Relive one of Indian sport’s finest moments in pictures.

