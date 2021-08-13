England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Pant, Jadeja look to rebuild after quick wickets for hosts
Follow live coverage of day two of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Day 1: Rahul, Rohit and the art of playing strictly on the merit of the ball
IND 319/5 after 107 overs: Moeen Ali replaces Mark Wood in the attack and the Indians pick up three singles. This partnership has added 37 runs off 95 balls.
IND 316/5 after 105 overs: Cracking shot from Pant! Premeditates and steps out against Wood to slam it past cover for four. As he does so often, the left-hander has gotten off to a strong start again in no time. He’s batting on 28 off 42.
IND 303/5 after 103 overs: Just a single from that Mark Wood over. It’s time for drinks. A strong first hour for England that keeps them in the game.
IND 302/5 after 102 overs: Shot! Jadeja gets his first boundary by clipping one from Curran past square-leg. England have Curran and Wood in the attack now.
Hundred overs up. India are 298/5 with Rishabh Pant (19 off 29) and Ravindra Jadeja (1 off 28) trying to rebuild. India would want to get close to 400 at least.
IND 298/5 after 99 overs: Pant steps out again and this time he whacks it over the off side ring for two. Robinson does well to keep the left-hander quiet after that.
IND 296/5 after 97 overs: Back-to-back boundaries for Pant! Robinson banged it in both times and got pulled in front of square for fours. High class batting from the left-hander.
IND 288/5 after 96 overs: Pant steps out again and picks up four! Anderson saw the left-hander coming down the track and pushed it a bit wide but Pant slashed hard and got a thick edge over gully. Valuable runs for India.
IND 283/5 after 95 overs: Maiden over from Robinson to Jadeja. The left-hander scored an impressive half-century in the first Test, his team needs another quality knock from him.
IND 283/5 after 94 overs: Pant steps out to Anderson and leaves the ball. He has Jadeja for company at the crease now. This has been a tough start to the day for India but they’re still in a good position. One partnership here and England will be in trouble again.
IND 282/5 after 91.1 overs: WICKET! What. Is Happening?! Now Ajinkya Rahane perishes off his first ball of the day. It’s that man James Anderson again. He gets the outside edge and Joe Root makes no mistake at first slip.
IND 282/4 after 91 overs: Shot! Rishabh Pant wastes no time in getting off the mark. He takes his front leg forward and hits a superb on-drive for four.
IND 278/4 after 90.2 overs: WICKET! KL Rahul is out off the second ball of the day! Dream start for England as Ollie Robinson strikes. It was a juicy half-volley and Rahul drove it straight to cover. He walks back for an outstanding 129 off 250.
3.30 pm: Right, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle. Another crucial morning session coming up. Here we go!
3.09 pm: Rohit Sharma was full of praise for his opening partner at the end of day one at Lord’s:
The best I have seen KL Rahul bat, says Rohit
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Rohit Sharma said he had never seen KL Rahul bat better after his opening partner’s unbeaten century left India well-placed on 276/3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.
At stumps on day one, Rahul had vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (1 off 22) for company at the crease.
Rahul was initially outshone by Rohit, who made 83 in their fine stand of 126 – the first century partnership by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva also achieved the feat at Lord’s.
It was also India’s first century opening partnership in a Test outside Asia since 2010.
But, while patient in defence, Rahul was still 127 not out at the close, having batted for more than six-and-a-half hours.
Together with India captain Virat Kohli, Rahul also shared a third wicket stand of 117 before the star batsman was undone by the new ball, falling for 42 after edging Ollie Robinson to opposing captain Joe Root at first slip.