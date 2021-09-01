Badminton is being introduced in the Paralympics Games for the first time in Tokyo 2020 and the event kicks off today. There will be a lot of interest in the event in India as some of the top medal contenders hail from the country.

The events are generally held in six different classes with two in wheelchair and four in standing.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: From Rio 2016 medallists to new hopes, meet India’s top medal contenders

At Tokyo 2020, there will be 14 gold medals at stake – seven events for men (six singles and one doubles), six for women (five singles, one doubles) and one mixed doubles event, with 90 para shuttlers including 46 men and 44 women in the competition.

Para badminton classification: WH1 is for players who require a wheelchair to play badminton and usually have an impairment in both their legs and trunk. Players are required to play in a wheelchair in this class

is for players who require a wheelchair to play badminton and usually have an impairment in both their legs and trunk. Players are required to play in a wheelchair in this class WH2 is for players who could have an impairment in one or both legs and minimal or no impairment of the trunk.

is for players who could have an impairment in one or both legs and minimal or no impairment of the trunk. SL3 players must play standing. The player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance.

players must play standing. The player could have impairment in one or both legs and poor walking/running balance. SL4 is a second standing class where the player has a lesser impairment compared to Sport Class SL3 . The player could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance.

is a second standing class where the player has a lesser impairment compared to Sport Class . The player could have an impairment in one or both legs and a minimal impairment in walking/running balance. SU5 is for players with an impairment of the upper limb. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

is for players with an impairment of the upper limb. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand. SH6 is for players who have a short stature.

India’s entries for para badminton at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the various categories:

MEN’S SINGLES SL 3

1 Pramod BHAGAT

3 Manoj SARKAR

MEN’S SINGLES SH 6

2 Krishna NAGAR

MEN’S SINGLES SL 4

2 Tarun DHILLON

3 Suhas LALIKAKERE YATHIRAJ

WOMEN’S SINGLES SL 4

13 Parul Dalsukhbhai PARMAR

WOMEN’S SINGLES SU 5

8 Palak KOHLI

WOMEN’S DOUBLES SL 3 – SU 5

6 Parul Dalsukhbhai PARMAR / Palak KOHLI

MIXED DOUBLES SL 3 – SU 5

6 Pramod BHAGAT / Palak KOHLI

Two-time world champion Tarun Dhillon will be another one to keep an eye on in the men’s singles SL4 event. He won the 2018 Asian Para Games gold. He is currently ranked second in the world rankings.

Also in the fray will be Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, who is ranked third in the world.

