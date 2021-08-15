There was one constant thought right through Saturday’s play at Lord’s: India need to find a way to get Joe Root out. It was discussed from ball one. On social media, in the commentary. By fans, by experts. When he got to fifty early on in the day, when he crossed 100, when he crossed 150, and even when he remained unbeaten on 180. People kept stressing that India have to find a solution for the Joe Root puzzle.

The thing worth noting, though, is that no one knew what the solution was. The problem for India was pointed out consistently, but no one knew what was to be done. How do you get Joe Root out?

That’s the level of batsmanship the England captain showed on day three of the second Test. He remain unconquered having faced 321 deliveries. And yet, at the end of it, nobody had discovered a real chink in his armour. He batted and batted and batted and eventually, gave his team the most improbable lead in the match.

England had a solid day two after the struggles of day one, where they could pick just three wickets after winning the toss in overcast conditions. But they were still a fair way behind in the contest at the start of day three. They had seven wickets in hand and trailed by 245 runs. They needed someone to really dig in and play a long innings. And of the eight batters remaining, there was just one who truly had the pedigree to do that. Fortunately for England, he did exactly that and then some.

There are two key factors to consider while looking at Root’s extraordinary innings. Firstly, he never let the burden of expectations get to him. England have been struggling as a batting unit for a while now. In fact, they’ve been going through a rough patch as a team. A number of their top players are injured and young batsmen have been wasting opportunities repeatedly.

Heading into the series, it was no secret that for England to have a chance, Root would have to shoulder his team’s batting in a big way. And instead of crumbling under the pressure, he has gone on to hit two hundreds and a half-century in his first three innings.

Secondly, as much as India have struggled to dismiss him, the fact remains that Root is up against a world-class bowling attack. In Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma, India have four of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket. They’ve had plenty of success in recent years and have shown so far in the series that they can gain the upper hand against England’s batting. And this makes Root’s runs all the more remarkable. He isn’t grinding them out. He is bossing the bowlers.

On Saturday at Lord’s, there were a couple of periods where Root was tested. Jasprit Bumrah bowled well in the first session and stuck to a line outside off, and Mohammed Siraj was fiery in the third session and kept nipping the ball back into the right-hander.

But Root never looked like he was going to be dismissed. There was no tentativeness in his batting. He respected the good balls and kept finding ways to rotate strike. He scored a lot of runs square of the wicket and played close to his body, avoiding big booming drives and choosing to caress the ball instead.

The 30-year-old’s knock stacked up some staggering numbers. He became the second England player, after Alastair Cook, to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2021 with 1,244 runs. Third on that list is Rohit Sharma with 669 runs. And second on that list is ‘Root vs India’ with 721 runs.

Five or more Test centuries for England men in a calendar year:



1947 Compton, 6 in 9 matches

1974 Amiss, 5 in 13 matches

2002 Vaughan, 6 in 14 matches

2008 Pietersen, 5 in 12 matches

2010 Cook, 5 in 14 matches

2011 Bell, 5 in 8 matches

2021 Root, 5 in 10 matches#ENGvIND — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) August 14, 2021

💯Great batsman, great innings. Century number 22 by Joe Root. Only two Englishmen now have more Test hundreds - Kevin Pietersen 23 and Alastair Cook 33. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 14, 2021

Fewest days taken to aggregate 9000 Test runs

(from the debut)



3167 Joe Root

3381 Alastair Cook

3662 Rahul Dravid

4004 Ricky Ponting

4124 Kumar Sangakkara

4249 Graeme Smith

4350 Jacques Kallis#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2021

Most Test hundreds without ever having back-to-back hundreds:-

20 – Mark Waugh🇦🇺

19 – Len Hutton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

19 – Clive Lloyd🏝️

19 – Mark Taylor🇦🇺

17 – VVS Laxman🇮🇳



Before this match Joe Root had 21 hundreds, but never in consecutive innings.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 14, 2021

Joe Root has faced 300+ deliveries in a Test innings on seven occasions. Four of them have been in 2021. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 14, 2021

Joe Root becomes the 16th batsman to score 9,000+ Test runs



Joining Tendulkar 🇮🇳, Ponting 🇦🇺, Kallis 🇿🇦, Dravid 🇮🇳, Cook 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Sangakkara 🇱🇰, Lara 🏝️, Chanderpaul 🏝️, Jayawardene 🇱🇰, Border 🇦🇺, Steve Waugh 🇦🇺, Gavaskar 🇮🇳, Younis Khan 🇵🇰, Amla 🇿🇦 & Graeme Smith 🇿🇦#ENGvIND — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) August 14, 2021

Root gets century number 22!



- 7th v IND: only Ponting, Viv, Steve Smith & Sobers have scored more (8 apiece)

- 4th at @HomeOfCricket

- Equals Gooch with 11 100s as ENG captain: Only Cook is ahead (12)



Ominously, NONE of his prior 100s have come in a loss#ENGvIND | #INDvENG — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) August 14, 2021

Maximum 150+ Test scores for England

11 - Alastair Cook/JOE ROOT

10 - Walter Hammond/Len Hutton/Kevin Pietersen

--

Maximum 150+ scores for England as Test captain

6 - JOE ROOT

5 - David Gower/Alastair Cook

4 - Graham Gooch#EngvInd #EngvsInd #IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2021

Most hundreds in Pataudi Trophy:-



5 - JOE ROOT🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

4 - Kevin Pietersen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

3 - Rahul Dravid🇮🇳

3 - Ian Bell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) August 14, 2021

England Test players to score 150+ on four occasions in a calendar year:



Dennis Amiss - 1974

Marcus Trescothick - 2005

Joe Root - 2021#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 14, 2021

#thefabfour

Test career batting averages...

- Steve Smith 61.80

- Kane Williamson 53.96

- Virat Kohli 51.62

- Joe Root is now 50.01*#EngvInd #EngvsInd #IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 14, 2021

Joe Root's Test hundreds at Lord's

180 vs Aus 2013

200*vs SL 2014

190 vs SA 2017

180*vs Ind 2021



Only Kumar Sangakkara has had more 180+ scores at a venue - five at Colombo SSC.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 14, 2021

England batsmen in the series......



Joe Root: 353 runs (in 3 innings)

All others: 455 runs (in 30 innings)#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 14, 2021

16069 - Since his debut in December 2012, @root66 has scored 16069 runs in international cricket; only @imVkohli (17780) has scored more runs during this time than the @ECB_cricket skipper. Class. pic.twitter.com/ODXc9KRoUc — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 14, 2021

“He (Root) means a heck of a lot to us, like he does to English cricket,” Jonny Bairstow, who made a valuable contribution of 57 runs for his team, said after the day’s play. “To do what he’s done, to go into second place among leading run-scorers in the history of the English game is very special, to pass 9,000 Test runs in this game is extremely special, to score another 180 not out at Lord’s... I’ve run out of superlatives, to be honest. It’s great to see him in the form that he’s in, playing the way he is, it’s awesome to be out there with him putting on partnerships and enjoying every single moment of it.”

Root’s single-mindedness with the bat dragged his team to a strong position heading into day four. England would fancy their chances of bowling the opposition out quickly and taking a crack at the target.

India were ahead for most of the match but they’ve been left with little room for error in their second innings. They will be put under pressure and if they need inspiration, they need not look further than the England captain.