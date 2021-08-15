England vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Live score, updates, stats, commentary from Lord’s Cricket Ground
Follow live coverage of day four of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
Day 1: Rahul, Rohit and the art of playing strictly on the merit of the ball
Day 2: On a tough day for India, Siraj shows his knack of making things happen
Day 3: India’s world-class bowling attack doesn’t have an answer to Root’s genius
India first innings: 364 all-out
England first innings 391 all-out
Live updates
3.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four of the second Test between India and England at Lord’s.
England captain Joe Root’s commanding 180 not-out, his second successive Test hundred and fifth this year, guided the hosts into a slender first-innings lead against India at Lord’s on Saturday.
Root hardly erred during a near nine-hour stay at the crease in the second Test that was the cornerstone of England’s 391 – 27 runs ahead of an India first-innings 364 where KL Rahul made 129 and fellow opener Rohit Sharma 83.
The England skipper faced 321 balls, with 18 fours, before James Anderson was bowled by Mohammed Shami off the last ball of the third day’s play.
Root, with innings of 64 and 109, had been the only England batsman to pass fifty in last week’s rain-marred drawn first Test of this five-match series at Trent Bridge.
On Saturday, however, he was ably assisted in a fourth-wicket partnership of 121 by Jonny Bairstow until his Yorkshire team-mate gave his innings away on 57.
For India, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers and returned with a four-wicket haul.
– AFP