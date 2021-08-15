Legendary German striker Gerd Mueller died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich has confirmed.

“Today, the world of FC Bayern stands still,” the club wrote on it’s website.

During a glittering career, Mueller scored a record 365 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga during the 1960s and 70s, as well as scoring 68 times for West Germany in 62 internationals.

“Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and its fans,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

“Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football.

“Without Gerd Mueller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today.

“His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”

For the last few years, Mueller had been suffering from dementia.

He leaves behind his wife Uschi and a daughter.

Largely thanks to his goals, Mueller made history for both Bayern Munich and West Germany.

He scored an unbelievable 566 goals in 607 competitive games for FC Bayern.

“Without Gerd’s goals, we’d still be in our old wooden hut on Saebener Strasse (the club training ground),” Franz Beckenbauer once said of his former Bayern and West Germany team-mate.

Mueller was part of Bayern teams which won four Bundesliga titles and dominated the former European Cup – now the Champions League – lifting the trophy three consecutive seasons from 1974-76.

Mueller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals scored in a single season stood from 1971/72 until current Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored for the 41st time in 2020/21 last May.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn described Mueller as “one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern”.

“His achievements are unmatched to this day and will forever be part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football,” Kahn added.

With the West German national team, Mueller won the 1972 European championships and the World Cup on home soil in 1974, scoring the winning goal in the final in Munich against the Netherlands.

After his career, he stayed with the club for a long time as a coach for the youth teams.

#Football



At the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, Gerd Mueller scored 10 goals to finish as top scorer. At the 1974 World Cup, he scored the winning goal in the final.



A legend of the game. #RIPGerdMueller



📽 FIFA pic.twitter.com/vzQLhdc56W — The Field (@thefield_in) August 15, 2021

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller.



The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

FIFA is deeply saddened at the passing of Gerd Muller. 'Der Bomber' won the Golden Boot at the 1970 #WorldCup and scored the winner as West Germany lifted the trophy four years later.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the German football community. RIP Gerd. pic.twitter.com/b9vuLtGbxk — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 15, 2021

The best goalgetter of all time, Gerd Müller, has died.

A Bayern- legend. A master of the art goals!

I was so oft sitting in front of the video-recorder trying to understand how he always got to chances / goals

RIP https://t.co/dk205j6kLW — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 15, 2021

Gerd Muller was the last player to score 10+ goals in one World Cup. Scored 30+ club goals in 12 consecutive seasons. Top scorer in the CL in 4 seasons, in the Bundesliga in 7. Only player since 1962 to score 50 international goals at more than 1.0 per game. https://t.co/9swQkYdVUq — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 15, 2021

When Messi broke Gerd Müller's record of most goals in a calendar year in 2012, Messi sent a signed shirt to him "For Gerd Müller, my respect and admiration, a hug"



Now the jersey is the only Non-Bayern piece of memorabilia at the Allianz Arena museum.#RIP Legend #DerBomber 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Q2wzTsd2KP — Argentina Football Media (Eng) (@ARG_soccernews) August 15, 2021

Bayern Munich icon and West Germany World Cup winner Gerd Muller has died aged 75.



566 goals in 607 games for Bayern. 68 goals in 62 games for West Germany.



One of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d55Zwy3fwc — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 15, 2021

We join the footballing world in mourning the demise of the legendary German forward and FIFA World Cup winner Gerd Muller, who is widely recognised as one of the greatest goalscorers ever and won a number of honours for club and country. #RIP pic.twitter.com/vruBCxGKie — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 15, 2021

A true Legend not only for @FCBayern and Germany but also for football.

The best striker in history.

My condolences to his family and friends and Bayern fans.

RIP Gerd Muller https://t.co/8iuzaYdE5C — PepTeam (@PepTeam) August 15, 2021

Very sorry to hear that Gerd Müller has passed away. Loved watching him as a child and learnt so much from doing so. The greatest penalty box goal scorer I’ve ever seen. #RIPGerd — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 15, 2021

When Robert Lewandowski paid tribute to Gerd Muller after equaling his Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season ❤️ #4EverGerd pic.twitter.com/t7njtt83xZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 15, 2021

Thank you, Gerd! Without this man, @FCBayern would not be like it is today and most of our careers would probably not have been possible. My thoughts are with his family, I am grateful to call him one of my coaches… pic.twitter.com/l9A0JdPV35 — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) August 15, 2021

Over 700 career goals.



The last player to score 10+ goals in one World Cup.



30+ club goals in 12 consecutive seasons.



Scored in World Cup and European Championship finals.



Gerd Muller was simply magnificent ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CFHxpPp3Lv — Goal (@goal) August 15, 2021

The DFB is mourning the passing of one of the greatest German footballers of all time. Rest in peace, Gerd Müller.



Our thoughts are with his wife and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2kkIgiYtcO — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 15, 2021

From FC Barcelona, our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Gerd Müller, one of the most emblematic figures in the history of football. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 15, 2021