India in England 2021 Watch: When Mohammed Siraj dismissed James Anderson to take India to a famous win at Lord’s India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at Lord’s on Monday. Scroll Staff An hour ago The winning moment for India | AFP #ENGvIND A Lord's win for the ages. Just how good was Mohammed Siraj? Here's the winning moment 🎥: Sony Sports India pic.twitter.com/OXgecx4lAm— The Field (@thefield_in) August 16, 2021 Video courtesy: Sony Sports India Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. James Anderson Mohammed Siraj England vs India Cricket Test cricket Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments