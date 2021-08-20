India in England 2021 Watch: Sachin Tendulkar on why Rohit Sharma should not shy away from playing the pull shot Rohit Sharma got out playing the pull/hook shot in the first two Tests against England but Sachin Tendulkar believes the opener should continue backing himself. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 04:51 pm AFP / Glyn Kirk Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma cricket england vs india Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments