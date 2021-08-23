Ashleigh Barty won her fifth title of the season on Sunday, dominating Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the number one ranking as the August 30 start of the US Open approaches, took control mid-way through the opening set and was never truly threatened.

The win in her 19th career singles final gave Barty a 13th trophy, including seven from her last eight finals appearances.

“It’s been an awesome week, with each match it was getting progressively better,” Barty said.

“Today I was able to trust myself and play with confidence, which was important in a big final. I’m excited to get matches in tough conditions here in Cincy going into New York.”

🏆 Melbourne

🏆 Miami

🏆 Stuttgart

🏆 Wimbledon

🏆 Cincinnati



Ash Barty has won her fifth title of 2021, beating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in Cincinnati.



She's the first Australian woman to win a singles title at the event since Evonne Goolagong 48 years ago.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/o0ZVMEbWPe — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) August 22, 2021

Although she doesn’t leave Cincinnati with a trophy, women’s runner-up Teichmann departs after a stellar week.

The world No. 76 beat three top 12 players, including four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. But she had no answers as Wimbledon champion Barty stretched her WTA Tour-leading match win tally this season to 40.

“I’m very happy with my week, today I wanted to win, but Ash was just too good,” she said. “I felt like I was there in the first set, but suddenly the first set was gone. She stepped up her level in the second - she was too good.”

Barty played a near-impeccable match against a first-time Masters-level finalist, losing serve only once as she served for victory. The top seed quickly corrected course, breaking Teichmann back in the final game to clinch the title in 71 minutes.

Barty, who didn’t drop a set all week, said she hadn’t expected her run to the title to be so seamless after she had played only the Olympics since Wimbledon.

“I think being able to come through and play a really clean week and walk away with the title is probably not what I really expected of myself, but (it’s) certainly nice,” she told Tennis Channel after a match in which she fired eight aces and broke Teichmann five times, facing just two break points herself.

The double Grand Slam champion will on Monday start her 83rd consecutive week in the number one spot.

With AFP Inputs