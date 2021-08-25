England striker Harry Kane announced on Wednesday that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer and will be fully focussed on helping the club achieve success this season.

Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for the first trophy of his career.

However, the 28-year-old was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” Kane wrote in a Twitter post.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success,” he added.

Kane, who had claimed that he had a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that he would be let go if a suitable offer comes, had been linked with a move to defending Premier League champions Manchester City all summer.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, City had two bids turned down for the Tottenham captain.

Tottenham board on the same position since June 1. NO intention to sell Harry Kane. NO players accepted like Gabriel Jesus or Laporte. Two official City bids refused: €122m, €150m. ⚪️🚫 #THFC



Daniel Levy, Fabio Paratici and Nuno on a mission day by day: convince Harry to stay. pic.twitter.com/jRyVIQ4rBr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Kane then turned up a few days late to Spurs’ pre-season training and was only involved as a substitute in their 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday. He missed the side’s 1-0 win over City on the opening weekend.

Kane is Tottenham’s second top goalscorer in history with 221, just 45 off the record held by Jimmy Graves.

Yet, his prolific record has not been able to end the north London club’s 13-year wait for silverware.

The striker still has three more years left on his contract with Tottenham having signed a six-year deal in 2018.

Levy will be hoping keeping hold of Kane can help fire Tottenham back into the Champions League next season after missing out for the past two years.

Kane was the Premier League’s top scorer and top assist provider in the 2020-’21 campaign.

