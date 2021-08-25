India’s Paralympics campaign will resume on day 2 in Tokyo with another round of women’s singles table tennis matches.

India’s Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will be in action in Class 4 and Class 3 group qualifying matches respectively.

After suffering defeats in the opening group matches, Bhavina and Sonal will look to bounce back when they are in action again on Thursday.

Bhavina will face Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton while Sonal takes on South Korea’s Lee Mi Gyu.

On Wednesday, competing in the women’s Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world No 4 and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist, in a tightly-contested match.

On the other hand, Bhavinaben, who was also up against world No 1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11 9-11 2-11, in the women’s singles Class 4 group A fixture.

Here’s the full schedule for Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on day 2.