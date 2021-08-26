Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, day two live: Table tennis player Bhavina Patel through to the knockouts
Updates through the opening day from the Paralympic Games 2020.
Live updates
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A: Confirmation of the Q next to her name for Bhavina Patel. We will confirm soon about the knockout formats, where there are two two pre-QF matches before the field is reduced to 8.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 3-1 GBR: Apologies for the error earlier about this being the virtual round of 16 match. There are five groups in this Class 4. And there is a mini round of 16 phase before the quarterfinals. What is confirmed however, is that Bhavina Patel is through the knockouts.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 3-1 GBR: BHAVINA PATEL WINS! She saves game points in the 4th game & then takes the lead at a decisive moment from 7-10 down with 4 straight points and wins this match in 4 games. That takes her into the *knockouts! (Confirmation of that shortly)
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: And now Bhavina has a game point at 11-10 that has been saved by Shackleton. Geez, just tracking scores is nerve-wracking.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: Brilliant from Bhavina Patel to make it 10-10 from 7-10!
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: Game point opportunities for Shackleton at 10-7.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: Well, as I typed that, Shackleton goes into a 8-5 lead. Might well be the first time in this match that a player has had a 3-point lead.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: Much like the first three games, it is close. Neither player having a big lead. It’s 5-5 in Game 4. The Indian would, of course, love to take this in 4 games.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 2-1 GBR: BRILLIANT! Third game to Bhavina Patel, 17-15 after a see-saw battle of points. Both players had chances to seal the game, but the Indian takes a crucial 2-1 lead against Shackleton.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: This time it goes to 13-13, then 14-14, then 15-15.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: Bhavina also saves a game point and it is 12-12 at the moment! Wow. This could well be the decisive moment in this match.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: Bhavina had a couple of game points but they have come and gone and we are heading into extra time in this game at 10-10.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: And now Bhavina in the lead at 9-8, nice turnaround.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: A 7-5 lead for Shackleton now in the third game against Bhavina.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: Shackleton goes into an early 4-2 lead in the third game.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-1 GBR: Shackleton levels things up as she picks up the next two points from 9-9 to take the second game 11-9. Bhavina, in contrast to game 1, lost 7 points on her own serve here.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-0 GBR: Make that 9–9 in the second game now. This could be a crucial couple of points coming up.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-0 GBR: Neither player taking a big lead here, very close in the second game. It’s 6–6 now.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND 1-0 GBR: It’s 3-3 to start the second game.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND vs GBR: Bhavina Patel takes the opening game 11-7 in 8 mins against Megan Shackleton. Won twice as many points on serve as her opponent.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND vs GBR: The Indian goes into a 9-7 lead in the opening game after a neck-and-neck start.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A IND vs GBR: It’s 5-5 in the opening game to start things off.
Table tennis, women’s singles, Class 4 Group A: The IND-GBR match is now underway. For those, wondering, there is no official telecast available for this match on table 5.
Table tennis, women’s singles: Coming up... Bhavina Patel (ranked 12) will take on GBR’s Megan Shackleton (ranked 9) in a match that will determine who progresses out of Class 4 Group A.
Paralympics, table tennis: Meet Ibrahim Hamatodou, the Egyptian who plays with his mouth
Hamadtou lost his opening group match yesterday, but he still has a chance to progress when he returns for his second match tomorrow.
Table tennis, women’s singles: Both Indian players lost in their opening group stage matches but the defeats came against the best-ranked players in their respective groups. In Class 3, Sonal Patel, who almost stunned the Rio 2016 silver medallist, did not have an ideal result in the other match as KOR defeated CHN. She has to win convincingly against KOR now. Bhavina Patel meanwhile has a virtual knockout match against GBR in Class 4, with the winner progressing to the knockout phase.
08.50 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the Paralympic Games. Day two is upon us as action continues at Tokyo 2020. It is another light day for the Indian contingent as the two table tennis players return to action... whether they continue their journeys in the women’s singles will be determined today.
|Start Time IST
|Sports
|Events
|Athlete
|9.30
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 4 Group A
|Bhavina Patel vs GBR Megan Shackleton
|17.10
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 3 Group D
|Sonal Patel vs KOR Lee Mi Gyu