India vs England, third Test, day 3 live: Rohit, Rahul make a cautious start
England in control but can Kohli and Co find a way to stay alive in the contest?
Live updates
Ind 18/0 after 13 overs: Robinson has looked the most dangerous of England’s bowlers so far. He just has been getting the ball to do something and surprise the batsmen. Overton getting into the act now. One simply taking off and another beating Rohit outside the off-stump. Brilliant.
Anderson gets a break. Overton into the attack.
Ind 16/0 after 10 overs: Rahul was almost gone there. Robinson got one to nip back and trap Rahul LBW. The umpire gave him him out but the batsman took a late review and it showed that the ball would have been missing. A close call.
Ind 14/0 after 9 overs: Anderson with a maiden over. He has already bowled 5 overs and India’s openers need to keep him at bay for probably a couple more before Root looks elsewhere.
Ind 14/0 after 8 overs: Robinson getting the ball to nip back into Rahul. The Indian openers has been beaten a few times. The wait now is for the outswinger. Engrossing battle.
Ind 13/0 after 7 overs: A bit too wide from Anderson and Rohit (8) carefully hit him through the covers for a four. He accounted for the swing. This wasn’t a full-blooded shot.
Ind 8/0 after 6 overs: India’s openers showing why they have had a good series so far. Being careful and circumspect. They need to play out time and score runs too.
The Paralympics are on as well and India’s Bhavina Patel is on a superb run.
Ind 5/0 after 5 overs: Lots of inswingers from Anderson in the first innings and the odd wicket-taking outswinger. This time he seems to be going the other, more conventional, way. India playing him carefully.
Ind 5/0 after 4 overs: One run from the Robinson over and no real alarms for India yet.
Ind 4/0 after 3 overs: Anderson getting superb shape on his deliveries. Everything seems to be coming into the right hander, then it pitches and goes away.
Ind 3/0 after 2 overs: Robinson settling into the corridor outside the off-stump. He doesn’t need to do much more. England have runs to play but the opening stand is vital for India. It can set the tone for the second innings.
Ind 2/0 after 1 over: Slight drizzle. Covers on. Covers off. Overcast. Cold. But Rohit plays out the first over from Anderson carefully. One dab down to third man got the two runs.
Rain at Headingley. The covers are coming now. Not too heavy though.
Eng 432 all out after 132.2 overs: WICKET! Robinson is clean bowled by Bumrah. India finish things off quickly. Four wickets for Shami, two for Siraj, Bumrah and Jadeja. Next up: What will the Indian batsmen do?
Eng 431/9 after 131.5 overs: WICKET! It didn’t take long for India to get their first wicket today. Shami attacked the stumps and he got his reward. Overton trapped LBW after making an important 32 off 42 balls. England took the review but it didn’t help. The ball would have hit the top of middle stump.
Eng 431/8 after 131 overs: Jadeja from the other end and he will run through the over in quick time. Slightly overcast.
Eng 431/8 after 130 overs: No Ishant to start off the proceedings for India today. But England get 8 runs off the first over bowled by Shami. England will want to bat for as long as possible.
It is drizzling: The pitch is under covers. Slight drizzle at Headingley.
Day 2 recap: England captain Joe Root’s third hundred in as many Tests against India took his side closer to a series-levelling win at the Yorkshire batsman’s Headingley home ground on Thursday.
Root’s 121 – his third century in as many matches this series – was the centrepiece of England’s 423-8 at stumps on the second day of the third Test as they established a huge first-innings lead of 345 after dismissing India for just 78 on Wednesday.
His latest hundred saw Root join Denis Compton (1947) and Michael Vaughan (2002) as the only England batsmen to score six Test centuries in a calendar year, with the all-time record of nine, set by Pakistan’s Mohammed Yousuf in 2006, now in his sights.
And on a day when England mourned the death of former captain Ted Dexter, one of their most stylish batsmen, at the age of 86, Root’s 23rd Test century featured several textbook shots that would have met with the approval of ‘Lord Ted’.
With openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68), as well as recalled No 3 Dawid Malan (70) making half-centuries, this was the first time all of England’s top four had made a fifty in the same Test innings since a match against New Zealand at Dunedin in 2013.