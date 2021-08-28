Tokyo Paralympics Watch replay: Tokyo Paralympics, table tennis – Bhavina Patel stuns world No 3 to reach final Bhavina Patel scripted history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a stunning upset in semifinal. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Bhavina Patel / Tokyo 2020 | Screengrab from Paralympics Play "No-one beats me 12 times in a row"Bhavina Patel #IND had lost all 11 previous matches against Miao Zhang #CHN, but will fight for #Gold in the women's class 4 singles after winning a final-game decider in their semi-final. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/gtjU8PqYFZ— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Paralympics Tokyo 2020 India at Tokyo Paralympics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments