India in England 2021 Watch: “When you're out for under 80 in first innings... you're always up against it,” says Kohli In the post-match, the Indian skipper spoke about India’s collapse on Day 4 and the plans going forward. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago AFP 💬"When you're out for under 80 in the first innings, you're always up against it."💬India captain reflects on his side's heavy defeat in the third Test at Headingley. #ENGvIND 🏴🇮🇳🏏📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/N5yEvBmzDs 📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/2LY8DKcNvX pic.twitter.com/eQRhTmStfp— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli India Cricket Headingley Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio