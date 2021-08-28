India lasted all of 117 balls on day four to lose the Leeds Test by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson claimed five wickets as Virat Kohli and Co crumbled in the face of some very accurate bowling.
Given no breathing space by the England bowlers, India’s batsmen kept nicking the ball behind the wickets. The visitors were always under the pump but losing their last 8 wickets for just 63 runs came as a shock, as it happened for the second time in the match and despite a fine rearguard on day three.
In the post-match interview, Kohli admitted that after being all out for 78, India were always playing a catch-up game.
“Basically down to scoreboard pressure... Always up against it when you get out for under 80, and the opposition puts up such a big score,” Kohli said.
“But we did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance. But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted,” he added.
The series is now tied at 1-1 with two Tests to go.
Here are some reactions to India’s defeat:
