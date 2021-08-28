India lasted all of 117 balls on day four to lose the Leeds Test by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson claimed five wickets as Virat Kohli and Co crumbled in the face of some very accurate bowling.

Given no breathing space by the England bowlers, India’s batsmen kept nicking the ball behind the wickets. The visitors were always under the pump but losing their last 8 wickets for just 63 runs came as a shock, as it happened for the second time in the match and despite a fine rearguard on day three.

In the post-match interview, Kohli admitted that after being all out for 78, India were always playing a catch-up game.

“Basically down to scoreboard pressure... Always up against it when you get out for under 80, and the opposition puts up such a big score,” Kohli said.

“But we did well to stay in the game yesterday, fight back as much as we could, and gave ourselves a chance. But the pressure today was outstanding from the England bowlers and eventually they got the results they wanted,” he added.

The series is now tied at 1-1 with two Tests to go.

Here are some reactions to India’s defeat:

2️⃣7️⃣ wins as Test captain@root66 becomes our most successful skipper ever 👏



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/A5VR285aDf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 28, 2021

Most Test wins as England captain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿:



27 Joe Root

26 Michael Vaughan

24 Andrew Strauss & Alastair Cook

20 Peter May



3 of England's past 4 Test wins at Headingley, Leeds have been by an innings



India's past 4 Test losses by an innings have all been in England#ENGvIND — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) August 28, 2021

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

One trait which this team India knows is to make a comeback,hoping for that again. Well done @ECB_cricket you played an outstanding game of cricket! #IndvsEng — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2021

Heartbreaking defeat,esp after how things panned out yesterday. The new ball was always going to be the difference.

The last time when #TeamIndia lost a match by an Inns against England in Leeds was way back on 2nd July 1959. 1-1 onto the next.#ENGvIND #Leedstest #INDvENG — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) August 28, 2021

India at Leeds 2021

Ist inns: lost last 8 wickets for 57 runs in 30 overs

2nd inns: lost last 8 wickets for 63 runs in 16.1 overs

#EngvInd #ENGvsIND#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 28, 2021

England taking India's last 8 wickets for <70 in both innings of a Test:

Manchester 1952 (5-2 to 58 & 55-2 to 82)

Leeds 2021 (21-2 to 78 & 215-2 to 278) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) August 28, 2021

56/3 to 78 all out in 1st innings

237/3 to 278 all out in 2nd innings



63 runs from last 7 wickets across two innings.



In 554 Tests, there's been only one worse performance for India. At Pune vs Australia in 2017 the last 7 wickets added just 41 runs in the match.#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 28, 2021

More Headingley carnage pic.twitter.com/0Pje4fFI9D — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 28, 2021

Runs so far in this series:



Joe Root : 507, 5 innings

Kohli + Pujara + Rahane : 381 runs, 16 innings #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 28, 2021

Since the start of England series in 2016, Rahane has averaged 33.77 in 48 Tests - which is roughly two-thirds of his career.

No other Indian top or middle batsman in the last 31 years have averaged under 35 across a 48-Test stretch in his career.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 28, 2021

Great teams can’t be so mercurial unpredictable and inconsistent so frequently @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021

Career batting average in Tests:



Till 2019 | Now



Kohli : 54.97 | 51.14

Pujara : 49.48 | 45.59

Rahane : 43.74 | 40.18#ENGvsIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 28, 2021

Also ends India’s mighty 54-year unbeaten run in Tests at Headingley. And we thought Australia losing at the Gabba after 32 years in January was something. So what if this was only India’s 4th Test at Leeds since that last defeat in 1967 #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 28, 2021

Are we allowed to call that an abject surrender? The capitulation was similar to the 2014 collapses. Similar collapses followed then after the Lord's Test win in 2014 and the series was lost 1-3 then #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 28, 2021