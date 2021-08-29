Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina McHale ended runners-up at the WTA 250 event in Cleveland after losing the title clash to top seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara.
Mirza and McHale lost the final 5-7 3-6 to the Japanese pair in one hour and 24 minutes.
Courtesy her first final of the season, Sania Mirza added 180 ranking points to her kitty and earned a prize money of USD 3,000.
Mirza-McHale had been in impressive form Mirza and had reached the final without dropping a set in their previous two games.
