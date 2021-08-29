India’s Vinod Kumar won bronze medal in the F52 category of men’s discus throw to take India’s tally at the Paralympic Games to three medals on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Kumar, who is at his first Paralympics Games, threw 19.91 in his fifth attempt that was enough to win a medal. He sat in silver medal position after his throw until Croatia’s Velimir Sandor displaced him with a throw of 19.98.

It seemed a podium finish would evade the Indian with defending champion Apinis Aigars of Latvia going last in the order. But the 48-year-old veteran (multiple medallist at the Games) couldn’t catch up with Kumar as his best attempt was 19.54m.

Poland’s Piotr Kosewicsz won gold medal with a throw of 20.02.

NOTE: The result is under review as per the official website, but no other details are available at the time of publishing. We will update this report when anything else is known.

Earlier in the day, Nishad Kumar won India’s second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, claiming silver in the men’s high jump T47 final with a best jump of 2.06m.

