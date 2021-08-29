India won three medals on day five (even if one of those was already assured) and will have a real shot at bettering that tally on Monday when several big favourites enter the fray.

Even before the event began, Monday was earmarked to be a significant day for India at the Paralympics. With the F46 and F64 javelin throw events for men scheduled (featuring the likes of Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sandeep and Sumit) it could potentially be a blockbuster for the Indian contingent.

Jhajharia, who will be gunning for an unprecedented third Paralympics gold medal, will be the headliner for sure. Having won the gold in Athens 2004, Jhajharia had to wait till Rio 2016 for a second chance at the world’s biggest stage as the F46 category was not included in 2008 and 2012. But he grabbed his chance in Brazil with a world record to eclipse his own world record and clinch gold.

The men’s javelin F46 event could turn out to be rather special for the Indian contingent. While Jhajharia will have his eye on gold, look out for Sundar Singh Gurjar who had an unfortunate experience in Rio. He missed the call for his event and could not compete, and it was in an event where he was seen as a serious medal hope. Back on the circuit, and in for, he will fancy his chances.

Another javelin event to look our for on the same day is the men’s F64, where Sandeep and Sumit are serious contenders after their 1-2 finish at the World Championships in 2019.

Shooting events begin as well.

Here’s the full schedule for Indian contingent on day 6: