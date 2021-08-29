Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal with an Asian record to win India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is the world No 3 in this category and finished with a best jump of 2.06m, matching his personal best and Asian record.

He bagged India’s first medal in athletics at the 2022 Paralympics.

Nishad had won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He began competing in para athletics in 2009.

Here are some top reactions to his medal.