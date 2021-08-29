Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal with an Asian record to win India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is the world No 3 in this category and finished with a best jump of 2.06m, matching his personal best and Asian record.

He bagged India’s first medal in athletics at the 2022 Paralympics.

Nishad had won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He began competing in para athletics in 2009.

Here are some top reactions to his medal.

Congratulations to Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar on winning silver medals at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and giving the country a wonderful #NationalSportsDay gift 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/nouhKM6B2Z — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 29, 2021

Yesss!! Nishad Kumar wins Silver in High Jump T 47 in his debut #Paralympics



He cleared a height of 2.06 m to set an Asian record and win Silver



This is India's second silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Well done Nishad 👏👏🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 29, 2021

#NishadKumar jumps 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 Final bagging Silver🥈 medal; Wins India’s 🇮🇳 second medal of the day; Brings home First Athletics medal in #ParalympicsTokyo2020



#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/6OFpERAGJX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2021

Delighted to see the results from the #Paralympics too. Fantastic from #NishadKumar and #BhavinaPatel. Look forward to many more. I hope these athletes get rewarded too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 29, 2021

You have jumped right into our hearts forever! Amazing #NishadKumar 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mDMMlQwcbm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 29, 2021

What a wonderful jump.



Heartiest congratulations to #NishadKumar for winning the #silvermedal in Men’s High Jump at #ParalympicsTokyo2020



We are so proud of you!

#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/xQpSkWGsiN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2021

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day.



Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You’ve done our country proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/byO6vm28KI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men’s high jump at Tokyo #Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021