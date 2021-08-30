It was raining medals for India in Tokyo on Monday morning as four Indian athletes won medals in a space of hours at the Tokyo Paralympics stretching the country’s tally to seven medals.

Avani Lekhara created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympic Games before javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia won silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze.

In men’s discus throw, Yogesh Kathuniya won silver.

The incredible results banished India’s Monday Morning Blues as congratulatory messages poured in for the athletes.

Here are the best reactions:

This is an @AvaniLekhara appreciation post ♥️#IND's first woman to win a #Paralympics #gold at just 19 years of age, equalling a WORLD RECORD on her debut - Wow! 🤯#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/WAiKy3OCuR — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on such an amazing performance at your first #Paralympics and for giving us the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RwGqs7fPNI — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 30, 2021

First Indian woman to win Paralympic Gold. @AvaniLekhara , you got yourself in history books by just being you. Super proudest we are as Indians pic.twitter.com/ES2GLFydxI — Manasi G. Joshi (@joshimanasi11) August 30, 2021

GOLD IT IS! As a coach couldn’t have been any more proud of @AvaniLekhara and her performance today! India’s first woman to win a gold medal at Olympics or #Paralympics & with a world record. Surely more to come from her in the future too! #Praise4Para@ParalympicIndia @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LJMC1wambf — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) August 30, 2021

Avani Lekhara has done it and won India its first Gold Medal at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. 🤩



Congratulations to the new star of Indian sports for achieving the feat in the 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) category.#WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/QShtHHGLl3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 30, 2021

So now can say @DevJhajharia 3 Paralympics medals across 2 decades. You are one of the greatest Indian athletes ever. Many congratulations @ParalympicIndia @Paralympics #Praise4Para — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 30, 2021

Talk about longevity! 17 years after he won gold at the Athens Paralympics, 40 year old Devendra Jhajharia is on the Paralympic podium yet again, winning silver in the F46 category at Tokyo. What's more he does it with a new personal best of 64.35m. pic.twitter.com/mln8SCtxb3 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 30, 2021

She has created history.

The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥

Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat.

Also equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/saehkl2tJt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2021

Paralympian Gold medalist Avani Lekhara's twitter bio reads 'Life consists not in holding good cards, but in playing those cards you hold well.'

Was wondering about her purpose in life after her accident when she read @Abhinav_Bindra's autobiogaphy & decided to focus on shooting pic.twitter.com/jE9Q23aPlf — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 30, 2021

IT'S A GOLD! 🇮🇳

First Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold.

She equalled the world record too.

All that at the age of 19!

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara

Take a bow🙌🏻 #Paralympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZRv48kIXkf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 30, 2021

Avani Lekhara 🤝 Abhinav Bindra



Indian national anthem at the biggest stage for their sports.



Given his journey played a part in hers, how fitting.



🎥 DD Sports pic.twitter.com/N4vVzVQIwC — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 30, 2021

What a historic feat by #AvaniLekhara on becoming the first ever Indian women to win a #Paralympics Gold. A landmark ocassion in Indian sports.

And with #YogeshKathuniya delivering an outstanding performance to bring home a Silver, India now has 5 medals in the #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/CQiwDjAH82 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021

#YogeshKathuniya wins India's 5th medal at @Tokyo2020 #Paralympics. A well deserved medal for the young lad in Men's Discus Throw - F56 event.#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/i25Qm4VL6s — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 30, 2021

Silver for Yogesh!



Congratulations #YogeshKathuniya, your dedication and hard work has paid off.



We are proud of your achievement! #Praise4Para #Cheer4India https://t.co/3K0L4Xgt7S — Khelo India (@kheloindia) August 30, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



The Devendra Jhajharia journey. 👌🏽



Gold medal in Athens 2004. World record.

Event not a part of Beijing 2008, London 2012.

Gold medal in Rio 2016. World record.

Silver medal in Tokyo 2020. Better than his previous WR still, but SL with a new WR & 🥇 pic.twitter.com/9h390toDVp — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 30, 2021

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won #Silver and #Bronze respectively in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event.



Big congratulations!



This has been a good morning for sports in India. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kjcoherRj2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Men's Javelin Throw - F46



A PB & World Record at Athens 2004.



A PB & World Record at Rio 2016.



A PB at Tokyo 2020.



🥈 Devendra Jhajharia



🎥 DD Sports pic.twitter.com/mrxNyfIouZ — The Field (@thefield_in) August 30, 2021