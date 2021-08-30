We NEED to talk about Sumit Antil! 🌟



😯 First throw: 66.95 metres (WR)

😲 Second throw: 68.08 metres (WR)

😱 Fifth throw: 68.55 metres (WR)



The #IND star broke the world record three times en route to winning #gold in the Men's Javelin Throw - F64 🔥



🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/1zSufB95mh