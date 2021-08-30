Tokyo Paralympics Watch: All of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking throws to win F64 javelin gold at Tokyo Paralympics Sumit clinched India’s second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, shattering the men’s F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 12 minutes ago Sumit Antil in action | Paralympics YouTube screengrab We NEED to talk about Sumit Antil! 🌟😯 First throw: 66.95 metres (WR)😲 Second throw: 68.08 metres (WR)😱 Fifth throw: 68.55 metres (WR)The #IND star broke the world record three times en route to winning #gold in the Men's Javelin Throw - F64 🔥🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/1zSufB95mh— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 30, 2021 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Sumit Antil with a performance to remember. 👏🏽 Guess we will all be watching this in loop for a while! 🎥 DD Sports / PCI pic.twitter.com/fmcNoaxmxB— The Field (@thefield_in) August 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments