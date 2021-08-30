Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Sumit Antil’s record-breaking effort to win F64 javelin throw gold at Tokyo Paralympics Sumit clinched India’s second gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, shattering the men’s F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago Sumit Antil in action | Paralympics YouTube screengrab #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Sumit Antil with a performance to remember. 👏🏽 Guess we will all be watching this in loop for a while! 🎥 DD Sports / PCI pic.twitter.com/fmcNoaxmxB— The Field (@thefield_in) August 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments