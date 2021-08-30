Pardeep Narwal became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history as he was signed by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.65 crore at the auction ahead of season eight.

Narwal, who was part of an auction in Pro Kabaddi for the first time having been retained by the Patna Pirates in each of the last four seasons, attracted an opening bid of Rs 1.2 crore.

After a close bidding war, it was UP Yoddha who acquired the coveted signature of Narwal, who is the all-time leading points scorer in the league’s history.

The Pirates had an option to take back Narwal but they decided against exercising the Final Bid Match card.

Siddharth Desai received the second-highest bid as he was secured by Telugu Titans by using the FBM card. UP Yoddha had won the bidding with a bid of Rs 1.3 crore.

Raiders received heavy bids as youngster Manjeet’s services were acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 90 lakh before Chandran Ranjit and Sachin Tanwar went for Rs 84 lakhs each.

Veteran defender Surjeet Singh was the most expensive defender while Rohit Gulia received the highest bid for all-rounder as he was signed by Haryana Steelers for Rs 83 lakhs.

Among the overseas players, Iran’s Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the most expensive player attracting a bid of Rs 31 lakhs.

The auction of Category B and C players will happen on Tuesday. Some big names like Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Manjeet Chhillar, Monu Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Surender Nada, Mohit Chhillar and Girish Ernak will be in the auction pool.

Full list of players signed

S.No Player Name Team Category Position Price INR
1 Hadi Oshtorak Gujarat Giants Overseas All-Rounder 20L
2 Abozar Mohajer Mighani Bengal Warriors Overseas Defender 30.50L
3 Jangkun Lee Patna Pirates (FBM) Overseas Raider 20.50L
4 Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari U Mumba Overseas All-Rounder 12.80L
5 Victor Onyango Obiero Puneri Paltan Overseas All-Rounder 10L
6 Hamid Mirzaei Nader Haryana Steelers Overseas All-Rounder 12.10L
7 Anwar Saheed Baba Tamil Thalaivas Overseas All-Rounder 10L
8 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Patna Pirates Overseas All-Rounder 31L
9 Mohammad Malak Dabang Delhi KC Overseas Defender 10L
10 Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Tamil Thalaivas Overseas Defender 10L
11 Abe Tetsuro Telugu Titans Overseas Defender 10L
12 Soleiman Pahlevani Gujarat Giants Overseas Defender 11.50L
13 Ziaur Rahman Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Defender 12.70L
14 Hyunsu Park Telugu Titans Overseas Raider 10L
15 Dong Geon Lee Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Raider 12.50L
16 Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Bengaluru Bulls Overseas Raider 13L
17 Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Haryana Steelers Overseas Raider 13.20L
18 Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali UP Yoddha Overseas Raider 12L
19 Mohammad Amin Nosrati Jaipur Pink Panthers Overseas Raider 11L
20 Md. Masud Karim UP Yoddha Overseas Raider 10L
21 Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Jaipur Pink Panthers Overseas Raider 10L
22 Emad Sedaghat Nia Dabang Delhi KC Overseas Raider 10.20L
23 Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM) Domestic All-Rounder 55L
24 Rohit Gulia Haryana Steelers Domestic All-Rounder 83L
25 Ravinder Pahal Gujarat Giants Domestic Defender 74L
26 Vishal Bhardwaj Puneri Paltan Domestic Defender 60L
27 Baldev SIngh Puneri Paltan Domestic Defender 60L
28 Surender Singh Telugu Titans Domestic Defender 55L
29 Sandeep Dhull Jaipur Pink Panthers (FBM) Domestic Defender 45L
30 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Defender 75L
31 Mahender Singh Bengaluru Bulls (FBM) Domestic Defender 50L
33 K Prapanjan Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Raider 71L
34 Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans (FBM) Domestic Raider 113L
35 Rahul Chaudhari Puneri Paltan Domestic Raider 40L
36 Pardeep Narwal UP Yoddha Domestic Raider 165L
37 Manjeet Tamil Thalaivas Domestic Raider 90L
38 Rohit Kumar Telugu Titans Domestic Raider 36L
39 Chandran Ranjit Bengaluru Bulls Domestic Raider 80L
40 Prashanth Kumar Rai Patna Pirates Domestic Raider 55L
41 Sachin Tanwar Patna Pirates Domestic Raider 84L
42 Shrikanth Jadhav Puneri Paltan Domestic Raider 72L
43 Vikas Jaglan Haryana Steelers Domestic All-Rounder 20L
44 Sandeep Narwal Dabang Delhi Domestic All-Rounder 60L

Top five most expensive players

S.No Name Playing position Contracted amount (INR) Team
1 Pardeep Narwal Raider 165L UP Yoddha
2 Siddharth Desai Raider 130L Telugu Titans (FBM)
3 Manjeet Raider 90L Tamil Thalaivas
4 Chandran Ranjit Raider 84L Bengaluru Bulls
5 Sachin Tanwar Raider 84L Patna Pirates

Top five most expensive overseas players

S.No Name Playing position Country Contracted amount (INR) Team
1 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh All rounder Iran 31L Patna Pirates
2 Abozar Mohajer Mighani Defender Iran 30.50L Bengal Warriors
3 Jangkun Lee Raider Republic of Korea 20.50L Patna Pirates
4 Hadi Oshtorak All rounder Iran 20L Gujarat Giants
5 Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Iran 13.20L Haryana Steelers