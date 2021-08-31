Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance,” United said in a statement.

Ronaldo expressed delight at returning to Old Trafford, aplace where he spent six highly successful seasons.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo told the club’s official website.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead,” he added.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his new signing, a player he played with during his final years as a player with Manchester United.

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person,” Solskjaer said.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started,” he added.

Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal squad in Lisbon ahead of the international break and will return to United after his national team duty. He would be in line to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11.

United have made a decent start to the season and sit third in the table with seven points from three matches.

(With AFP inputs)