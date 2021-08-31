Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump T42 event as India’s medal tally at the Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10, riding on a consistently stupendous track-and-field performance here on Tuesday.

Mariyappan cleared 1.86m while American gold winner Sam Grewe succeeded in soaring above 1.88m in his third attempt. Kumar took the bronze with an effort of 1.83.

The medals took India’s tally to double digits for the first-time ever at the Paralympics.

