After badminton’s debut session was completed late on Wednesday, there is more action to look forward to from the Yoyogi National Stadium with a packed group-stage schedule for the Indian contingent on Thursday.
Six out of the seven Indian shuttlers (except Manoj Sarkar) will be in action through the day as some o them will learn their fates about progressing beyond the group stages.
The day also features one event each in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and canoe sprint.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.