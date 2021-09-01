After badminton’s debut session was completed late on Wednesday, there is more action to look forward to from the Yoyogi National Stadium with a packed group-stage schedule for the Indian contingent on Thursday.

Six out of the seven Indian shuttlers (except Manoj Sarkar) will be in action through the day as some o them will learn their fates about progressing beyond the group stages.

The day also features one event each in shooting, athletics, taekwondo and canoe sprint.

Day 9 schedule courtesy Sports Authority of India