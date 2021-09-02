Tokyo Paralympics Watch: An incredible 107-shot rally in a singles badminton match at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics The rally came in a men’s singles SL3 category match (played half court) between Rukaendi Ukun and Daisuke Fujihara. Scroll Staff An hour ago Paralympics screengrab Video courtesy: Paralympic Games#Tokyo2020 In #Badminton action, an incredible 107-shot rally in a men's singles SL3 match (half court). Note: The #INA shuttler is 51 years old while the Japanese shuttler has a prosthetic leg. What determination! 🔥🎥 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/eWJtd0m1CJ— The Field (@thefield_in) September 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Badminton Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments