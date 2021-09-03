Tokyo Paralympics Watch: Praveen Kumar’s effort that won him a high jump silver medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics The Indian teen finished on the podium ahead of the Rio 2016 champion and behind only the reigning world champion. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago India's Praveen Kumar | Screengrab/ Paralympic Games Going to the stadium was out of the question during Pandemic, so #Silver medalist at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Praveen KUMAR decided to dig a small pit and filled it with soft mud to reduce the impact on his knees on landing. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/0T8vVA7PiZ— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paralympics Tokyo Paralynmpics Paralympics 2020 Praveen Kumar Athletics High Jump Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio