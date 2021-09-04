England vs India 4th Test, Day 3 Live: Rohit, Rahul look to build big opening partnership
Follow live updates from day three of the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval.
Day 1: Ashwin, Rahane and India’s strange decisions on Day 1 at The Oval
Day 2: How a Moeen Ali brain fade gifted India a lifeline in the Oval Test
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
India 1st innings: 191 all out.
England 1st innings: 290 all out.
Live updates
IND 71/0 after 23.4 overs: Rahul survives! He hit the first six of the Indian innings earlier in the Woakes over and then got struck in front. The umpire raised his finger but DRS showed the ball missing leg.
IND 64/0 after 23 overs: Shot! Rahul leans forwards and plays a delightful cover drive for four. Ollie Robinson returns to the attack and concedes seven runs in his first over of the day. India’s openers have safely negotiated the first half hour of the day.
IND 57/0 after 22 overs: Woakes beats Rahul’s edge with a beauty, the right-hander then has a wild swing at a short and wide delivery and misses. Rahul then ends the over with two through the slip cordon and gully.
IND 55/0 after 21 overs: A maiden over from Anderson. He isn’t getting movement in the air so he’s doing well to hit the deck and get some seam movement.
IND 55/0 after 20 overs: Four! Rahul gets his first runs of the day with an elegant straight drive for four. The Indian openers are looking solid. There isn’t much movement in the air for the English pacers. Five runs come from that Woakes over.
IND 49/0 after 18 overs: Solid by Chris Woakes, starts his day with a maiden. Kept testing Rahul just outside off.
IND 49/0 after 17 overs: A bit of an LBW shout against Rohit but no harm done. He follows that up with a gorgeous straight drive for four. The important thing is that there isn’t much cloud cover. The pitch looks wonderful for batting.
3.30 pm: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease and James Anderson has the ball in hand. This is a massive session for India, they need the openers to fire.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third day’s play in the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval.
India were 43/0 in their second innings at stumps, trailing by 56 runs. Rohit Sharma was 20 not out and KL Rahul 22 not out. Can the overnight batters build on the strong start?