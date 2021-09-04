Rohit Sharma struck a fine unbeaten century as India consolidated their position in the post-lunch session, reaching 191 for one on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval, London on Saturday.
It was the Indian opener’s first Test century outside India and he brought it up in typical style smashing Moeen Ali for a six.
Sharma’s century has brought India back in ascendancy in the Test match despite conceding a 100-run lead.
Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul’s wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.
But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs.
Here are the best reactions to the knock.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.