Rohit Sharma struck a fine unbeaten century as India consolidated their position in the post-lunch session, reaching 191 for one on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval, London on Saturday.

It was the Indian opener’s first Test century outside India and he brought it up in typical style smashing Moeen Ali for a six.

Sharma’s century has brought India back in ascendancy in the Test match despite conceding a 100-run lead.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul’s wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

But after lunch, Rohit played freely and remained unbeaten on 103, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 48 as India extended their lead to 100 runs.

Here are the best reactions to the knock.

#ENGvIND



What a way to get to your first overseas Test ton! Rohit Sharma, take a bow! 🌟



📹: Sony Sportspic.twitter.com/gjmz4dpdGJ — The Field (@thefield_in) September 4, 2021

A top class innings from a high class player. Take a bow #RohitSharma .

Could well be a series defining innings.

Come on, let’s get a big lead. pic.twitter.com/2M48YepWO2 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.

When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .

Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Oh yeahhhhhhh SHAM ❤️ love that brotherman.

What a time to do it 🥳 #Hitman#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WY3y7Zpmo5 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2021

All Kids watching , here’s your role model ! If you put your mind to something even if it’s against your natural instinct you can achieve it ! Pure class ! @ImRo45 you beauty ! #IndvsEng — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) September 4, 2021

Joe Root has been tremendous, but already, my Man of the Series is Rohit Sharma.#ENGvIND #Rohit — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma is proof you can be borderline-fit but still be a top all-format player. His IPL captaincy record is proof that intensity doesn’t win you trophies — it takes good team selection, the right environment, and astute leadership. Long way of saying Captain Kohli must go. — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) September 4, 2021

Getting your first overseas test century with a 6. Rohit Sharma, you absolute gem. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) September 4, 2021

Indian cricket has waited and waited... and then waited some more... for THIS Rohit Sharma.



Test centurion outside India... that too as an opener... Finally... and what a shot to bring it up with!!#EngvInd #IndvsEng — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 4, 2021

#RohitSharma reaches century in rousing style, clouting Moeen for 6. Tremendous knock it has been, his ton oversea and his best given the circumstances 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma to his first overseas Test hundred with a six down the ground! Thoroughly deserved – he's having a superb series. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 4, 2021

And finally, Rohit Sharma has his first away Test century. And he made sure it is a moment we won't likely forget by hitting the most elegant of sixes to get there. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 4, 2021

This is Rohit Sharma’s ninth century in England across formats - the most by an Indian player, going past Rahul Dravid (8). #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 4, 2021

13% leaves for Rohit Sharma on route to his century. None of his other seven centuries in Test cricket have seen him leave the ball more. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2021

Indian batsmen reaching their hundred with a SIX on most occasions in Tests:



6 Sachin Tendulkar

3 Rohit Sharma

2 Gautam Gambhir

2 Rishabh Pant#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 4, 2021

That's the third time Rohit Sharma has brought up a Test ton with a six - all three have come against off spinners (Piedt, Samuels, Ali). #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma his 8th Test century in 204 balls!

The slowest in his Test career.

His debut century at Kolkata against West Indies in 2013 came in 194 balls!#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma brings up his first Test century outside India with a straight six off Moeen Ali. And it may win his team this series. Brilliant stuff. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 4, 2021