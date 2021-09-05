For the Rio Paralympics, India sent a total of 19 athletes. It was a record in itself back then.
And in a coincidence to mark the end of Tokyo Paralympics, India won a total of 19 medals.
India’s previous best tally at one edition of the Paralympic Games was four (2016 as well as 1984 but more gold medals in Rio). They won nearly five times as many in Tokyo.
India’s total number of gold medals at the Paralympics before Tokyo was four. India won five of those just at these Games.
India's Paralympic Games by year
|Year
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|2021
|5
|8
|6
|19
|2016
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2012
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2004
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1984
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1972
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|4
|4
|4
|12
Here are the list of medals that have been won by the Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics:
India's Tokyo Paralympics medals
|Name
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Name
|Sumit Antil
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F64
|GOLD
|Sport Class: F64
|Pramod Bhagat
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SL3
|Krishna Nagar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6
|GOLD
|Sports Class: SH6
|Manish Narwal
|Shooting
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1
|GOLD
|Sport Class: SH1
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw - F56
|SILVER
|Sport Class: F56
|Nishad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T47
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T47
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T42
|Praveen Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T64
|SILVER
|Sport Class: T44
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|SILVER
|Sport Class: F46
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4
|SILVER
|Sport Class: SL4
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|SILVER
|Sport Class: SH1
|Bhavina Patel
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles - Class 4
|SILVER
|Sport Class: 4
|Harvinder Singh
|Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve - Open
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: ST
|Sharad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: T42
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: F46
|Manoj Sarkar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SL3
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|BRONZE
|Sport Class: SH1
