For the Rio Paralympics, India sent a total of 19 athletes. It was a record in itself back then.

And in a coincidence to mark the end of Tokyo Paralympics, India won a total of 19 medals.

India’s previous best tally at one edition of the Paralympic Games was four (2016 as well as 1984 but more gold medals in Rio). They won nearly five times as many in Tokyo.

India’s total number of gold medals at the Paralympics before Tokyo was four. India won five of those just at these Games.

India's Paralympic Games by year

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total
2021 5 8 6 19
2016 2 1 1 4
2012 0 1 0 1
2004 1 0 1 2
1984 0 2 2 4
1972 1 0 0 1
Total 4 4 4 12

Here are the list of medals that have been won by the Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics:

India's Tokyo Paralympics medals

Name Sport Event Medal Name
Sumit Antil Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F64 GOLD Sport Class: F64
Pramod Bhagat Badminton Men's Singles SL3 GOLD Sport Class: SL3
Krishna Nagar Badminton Men's Singles SH6 GOLD Sports Class: SH6
Manish Narwal Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 GOLD  Sport Class: SH1
Avani Lekhara Shooting R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 GOLD Sport Class: SH1
Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men's Discus Throw - F56 SILVER Sport Class: F56
Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T47 SILVER Sport Class: T47
Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 SILVER Sport Class: T42
Praveen Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T64 SILVER Sport Class: T44
Devendra Jhajharia Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 SILVER Sport Class: F46
Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men's Singles SL4 SILVER Sport Class: SL4
Singhraj Adhana Shooting P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 SILVER Sport Class: SH1
Bhavina Patel Table Tennis Women's Singles - Class 4 SILVER Sport Class: 4
Harvinder Singh Archery Men's Individual Recurve - Open BRONZE Sport Class: ST
Sharad Kumar Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 BRONZE Sport Class: T42
Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 BRONZE  Sport Class: F46
Manoj Sarkar Badminton Men's Singles SL3 BRONZE Sport Class: SL3
Singhraj Adhana Shooting P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 BRONZE Sport Class: SH1
Avani Lekhara Shooting R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 BRONZE Sport Class: SH1