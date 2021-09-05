For the Rio Paralympics, India sent a total of 19 athletes. It was a record in itself back then.

And in a coincidence to mark the end of Tokyo Paralympics, India won a total of 19 medals.

India’s previous best tally at one edition of the Paralympic Games was four (2016 as well as 1984 but more gold medals in Rio). They won nearly five times as many in Tokyo.

India’s total number of gold medals at the Paralympics before Tokyo was four. India won five of those just at these Games.

India's Paralympic Games by year Year Gold Silver Bronze Total 2021 5 8 6 19 2016 2 1 1 4 2012 0 1 0 1 2004 1 0 1 2 1984 0 2 2 4 1972 1 0 0 1 Total 4 4 4 12

Here are the list of medals that have been won by the Indian contingent at Tokyo Paralympics: