England vs India, fourth Test, day four: Woakes removes Jadeja, Rahane as Kohli holds fort
Follow live coverage of day four of the fourth Test between England and India at The oval.
India 1st innings: 191 all out.
England 1st innings: 290 all out.
Live updates
IND 298/5 after 107 overs: Kohli survives! Overton gets his outside edge and the ball falls just short of Root at first slip. Kohli pushed at it a bit but having soft hands helped him there. Maiden over.
IND 298/5 after 106 overs: Well, Pant didn’t step out even once in that Woakes over. He defended with a straight bat and left the ball comfortably. Perhaps, the skipper being at the other end will keep him honest.
That wicket could cost Rahane his spot in the side. He looked quite clueless in his brief stay at the crease and missed the ball completely trying to work it to the leg side. Tough times for India’s vice-captain.
IND 296/5 after 103.4 overs: WICKET! This time Rahane is out LBW and he doesn’t take a review. He walks back for an 8-ball duck. Woakes is doing a fine job for his team.
IND 296/4 after 102 overs: Rahane survives! Facing his second ball, he shouldered his arms and the umpire said out for LBW. But the review showed the ball going over. Woakes with a fiery over first up!
IND 296/4 after 101.2 overs: WICKET! Woakes joins the attack and strikes immediately. Jadeja (17 off 59) is struck in front and the umpire raises his finger. India take the review and it shows three reds.
IND 296/3 after 101 overs: That was an action-packed over! Robinson gets Kohli’s outside edge but it falls inches short of Rory Burns at second slip. The right-arm pacer then bowls it too full and Kohli thumps it down the ground for four. Robinson kicks the ground in disgust.
IND 291/3 after 100 overs: Oh, what a shot! Kohli plays the perfect cover-drive for four. He really is a master of that stroke. Anderson didn’t enjoy it but the Indian fans sure did.
The 50-run partnership between Kohli (32) and Jadeja (16) is up. They came to the crease under pressure but have steadied the ship admirably. India lead by 188 runs.
IND 287/3 after 99 overs: Kohli plays with soft hands and gets three past gully. Jadeja then clips one to the fine-leg fence for four. That was a testing over from Robinson for the most part but he erred in line at the end.
IND 280/3 after 98 overs: Anderson bangs one it and Jadeja decides to drop his hands too early and gets hit smack on his tricep. The left-hander didn’t flinch, though, after taking the blow. Maiden over.
IND 280/3 after 97 overs: This time Robinson gets too straight and Kohli flicks it past square-leg for two. He hit a full delivery straight to cover to end the over and looked disappointed with himself.
IND 278/3 after 95.4 overs: A bit of a delay in proceedings there as Anderson gets the ground staff to work on the popping crease. The landing spot has gotten soft due to moisture and they’re flattening it out.
IND 277/3 after 95 overs: Jadeja gets a thick edge and the ball goes past gully for two. Ollie Robinson has gotten off to a accurate start. This partnership has added 40 off 84.
IND 275/3 after 94 overs: Shot! James Anderson gets too straight and Virat Kohli flicks it with control through mid-wicket and mid-on for three. Ravindra Jadeja then ends the over with a single.
IND 271/3 after 93 overs: Just a single for Kohli from the first over of the day by Robinson. It’s bright and sunny at the moment and the conditions look good for batting.
3.30 pm: Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease. India are 270/3 and lead by 171 runs. This promises to be another tantalising day of Test cricket. Here we go!
Just in: The BCCI medical team has isolated head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive for Covid-19 last evening.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day four of the fourth Test between England and India at The oval.