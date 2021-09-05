Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team has returned a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19 and the support staff are in isolation ahead of Day 4 of the Oval Test on Sunday, the BCCI said in a release.

Bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated as precautionary measure. They have undergone RT-PCR testing and will remain in the team hotel and not travel for the Test until confirmation from the medical team.

The match will go on as scheduled as the Indian team members have undergone two lateral flow tests which have returned negative results.

At the end of Day 3, India were in command after Rohit Sharma’s 127 laid the cornerstone of India’s second innings 270/3, when bad light ended the third day of the fourth Test.

Here’s what the release said: