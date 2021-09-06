England’s batting collapsed under pressure on the final day of the Oval Test as India got another famous win.

Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja came up with fantastic bowling efforts as the hosts collapsed from 100 for no loss to 210 all out on a pitch that looked pretty good for batting. India won by 157 runs.

For England, the opening pair looked pretty solid but once Thakur sent Rory Burns back, the rest of the batting line-up just crumbled under the pressure exerted by India.

Root, 36 off 78, was the only other batsman who got going as the home team crashed to a humbling defeat.

India now lead 2-1 in the series with just the Manchester Test yet to come.

Here are some reactions to the win:

A victory that Indian cricket fans will not forget for a long, long time 🙌🏽✨



📹: Sony Sportspic.twitter.com/MqnhD0Nb56 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 6, 2021

India's AWAY Test victories after being dismissed for a total of 200 or less batting first in the match...

187/10 beat SAf at Wanderers 2018 by 63 runs

191/10 beat Eng at The Oval 2021 by 157 runs

200/10 beat WI at Kingston 2006 by 49 runs#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021

India’s last three wins on the 5th day of a Test:



The Oval: Bowled out England in 60.2 overs.

Lord’s: Bowled out England in 51.5 overs.

Brisbane: Scored 325 runs to chase down a target of 328 runs.



What a team! @vikrantgupta73 #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

It's only the third time in an away series that India have won the very next Test after suffering an innings defeat!



in Sri Lanka in 2008

in South Africa in 2010

in England in 2021#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 6, 2021

This is just the second time that India have won two Tests in a series in England.



The last time they won more than one game in a Test series in the country was way back in 1986. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PTcSTPU7bP — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 6, 2021

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

After this tweet Team India pulled off:

SCG

Gabba

Lord's

Oval. #ENGvIND https://t.co/FT0eFgiau0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 6, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are the only Indian players scoring two 50-plus scores and taking three or more wickets in a Test match since 1969. #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah only took two wickets in England's 2nd inns but it was the timing of those wickets ( just after lunch) that simultaneously made India believe and England to doubt... — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) September 6, 2021

127/7 on day 1.

Victory by 157 runs — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 6, 2021

All that's left is for Bella the elephant to put in an appearance at the Oval, if she's still around.#ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 6, 2021

Has there been a better bowling spell leading to just two wickets? Jasprit Bumrah is a national treasure. #ENGvIND — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) September 6, 2021

Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav...the two changes did the trick...captain Kohli has the last laugh yet again #cricket #EngvInd — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 6, 2021

Bumrah's career is fascinating, & shows how diff it is to compare eras. I mean in how many past eras would his action not have been changed even before he made it big? Or his 2019 injury would be a blip & not a career ender as it woulda been 30yrs ago?

A truly 21st century great. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) September 6, 2021