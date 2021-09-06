England’s batting collapsed under pressure on the final day of the Oval Test as India got another famous win.
Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja came up with fantastic bowling efforts as the hosts collapsed from 100 for no loss to 210 all out on a pitch that looked pretty good for batting. India won by 157 runs.
For England, the opening pair looked pretty solid but once Thakur sent Rory Burns back, the rest of the batting line-up just crumbled under the pressure exerted by India.
Root, 36 off 78, was the only other batsman who got going as the home team crashed to a humbling defeat.
India now lead 2-1 in the series with just the Manchester Test yet to come.
Here are some reactions to the win:
