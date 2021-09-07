💬Once you're in you've got to make it count and I'm glad I was able to💬



Rohit Sharma is man of the match after scoring his first Test 💯 away from home | #ENGvIND🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳🏏



📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61

📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/iP3tw4wmUl