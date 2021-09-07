Scroll Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Joe Root’s reactions after India’s epic win at The Oval India won the fourth Test to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP 💬If there's an opportunity to put the opposition under pressure, we will go for it.💬Virat Kohli reflects on another special win for his India side in London | #ENGvIND🏴🇮🇳🏏📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61 📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/z4vxO8Ntpx— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 6, 2021 💬Once you're in you've got to make it count and I'm glad I was able to💬Rohit Sharma is man of the match after scoring his first Test 💯 away from home | #ENGvIND🏴🇮🇳🏏📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61 📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/iP3tw4wmUl— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 6, 2021 💬We've got to be a little bit more ruthless.💬Joe Root wants his side to be more clinical after letting opportunities slip during defeat in the fourth Test | #ENGvIND🏴🇮🇳🏏📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/xBVtJ4Fh61 📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/qEIoKsl9A5 pic.twitter.com/DeJRQ3A8eC— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Joe Root Oval Test Cricket Video Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio