Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith announced on Thursday that South Africa will welcome India during the 2020/2021 season in what he described as “a full tour” which will include three Test matches.
Smith was speaking at a televised launch of the forthcoming campaign.
Two Tests will be played in Johannesburg, from December 17 to 21 and from January 3 to 7. Centurion will host the second Test from December 26 to 30.
They will be part of the world Test championship.
The Test series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals and four T20Is, which will be shared between Cape Town and Paarl.
