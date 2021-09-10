British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever reach a Grand Slam final by defeating Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 at the US Open on Thursday.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004.

She advanced to Saturday’s US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

It’s the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open, and just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

Here are reactions to Fernandez and Raducanu’s astonishing run to the US Open final:

Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam women's singles final in the Open Era. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Since the rankings were introduced in 1975, only 5 players outside the WTA's Top 50 have reached a US Open Women's Final.



Saturday's final will feature two of them in Leylah Fernandez (73rd) & Emma Raducanu (150th). pic.twitter.com/J8z7t4BhFJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2021

It's been 53 years since the last time a 🇬🇧 woman played in our singles final.



That champion, Virginia Wade, watched Emma Raducanu follow in her footsteps tonight. pic.twitter.com/1Ezvm8ZcA6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

The combined age of the women finalists at the US Open is 37: @serenawilliams is 39 and @rogerfederer is 40! The millennials are here, at least in the women’s game !👍 #USOpen — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 10, 2021

Emma Raducanu 🆚 Leylah Fernandez for the #USOpen title 🏆



This is the first men's or women's major final featuring unseeded players since the Open Era began in 1968. pic.twitter.com/C0zUxfOP7r — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2021

18yo Emma Raducanu beats Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 to reach the #USOpen final.



She won 9 matches so far in NYC. Yet to drop a set.



-- Youngest Grand Slam finalist since 2004

-- Youngest US Open finalist since 1999

-- First ever qualifier to reach a Slam final



[getty] pic.twitter.com/5ow0mvYXGe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 10, 2021

We’ve got a Canadian in the #USOpen final! Caught the start of the match before heading to the debate and I just want to say congratulations, @leylahfernandez - and good luck in the final! 🇨🇦🎾 pic.twitter.com/NC2WUbAlbW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 10, 2021

Emma Raducanu is the first woman to reach the US Open final without dropping a set since Angelique Kerber in 2016.



The last woman to win the US Open without dropping a set was Serena Williams in 2014. pic.twitter.com/NIZSw4cBzS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2021

Beauty of youth - fearless tennis by 2 teenagers through out this US Open. Huge Super Saturday for both of them. Big up for women’s tennis. @usopen — Mustafa Ghouse (@MustafaGhouse) September 10, 2021

The last time we had an all-teenage women's singles final?@serenawilliams 🆚 @mhingis in 1999 pic.twitter.com/xKqlowyqcR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

✔️ No. 3 Naomi Osaka

✔️ No. 16 Angelique Kerber

✔️ No. 5 Elina Svitolina

✔️ No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka



Leylah Fernandez has defeated four consecutive ranked opponents, including three in the Top 5️⃣, en route to the #USOpen final 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bCQTb4Mwu5 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2021

the four semi-finalists in the junior girls at the #USOpen are 2003 & 2004 born. the two finalists in the women's singles final are 2002 born! #Raducanu #LeylahFernandez — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 10, 2021

Two teenagers in the us open women’s singles finals



Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez



Undoubtedly, women’s tennis is the big big winner from this — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 10, 2021

Tennis is life x2 pic.twitter.com/40CKQrwwO7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Also, two mixed race women in the #USOpen final this Saturday. Two teenagers, one qualifier. History on the women’s side, not just the men’s in the #USOpen2021 — Oindrila Mukherjee (@oinkness) September 10, 2021

Very cool #USOpen stat:



There has been at least one woman of color in the US Open women’s singles final for 9 of the past 11 years.



It’s been a long journey, but tennis is starting to look more and more like the world around it. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 10, 2021

The combined age of the #USOpen finalists will be less than mine. Excellent start to the morning if feeling super old was the objective.



Stunning stuff from @EmmaRaducanu 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/YBVX98tjnb — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 10, 2021